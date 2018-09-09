Fulham’s New HotSpot EZ Exit Wins Architecture SSL Product Innovation Award

Fulham recognized for new T-Grid emergency lighting capability added to its HotSpot family of emergency lighting products.

Hawthorne, CA, USA — The HotSpot EZ Exit EM T-Grid emergency luminaire from Fulham Co., Inc., a leading supplier of lighting components and electronics for commercial and specialty applications, has received a 2018 Product Innovation Award (PIA ’18) from Architectural SSL magazine in the Components Category. The EZ Exit LED luminaire was introduced earlier this year as a part of a new category of emergency lighting that complements conventional exit signs by lighting the way to safety.

The Architecture SSL Product Innovation Awards were created to honor advances in LEDs and solid-state lighting. Winners are peer-recognized for quality and sustainable technology as well as innovation. Fulham’s new EZ Exit was chosen as a new type of emergency lighting product that seamlessly integrates into any conventional T-grid ceiling. In fact, it is nearly unnoticeable until an emergency when the one-inch wide LED module is activated to light an exit path. The integrated emergency driver with built-in NiCad battery delivers 90 minutes of emergency power with a 24-hour recharge time.

“There have been few innovations in emergency lighting beyond those created to meet new safety standards, so we are delighted that our EZ Exit luminaire was selected an innovative product by Architectural SSL,” said Russ Sharer, Vice President of Global Marketing and Business Development for Fulham. “Emergency lighting continues to be a robust category for LED components and we are already receiving a lot of interest in the EZ Exit because it is easy-to-install, reduces the number of emergency lights required because of its high lumen output, and is aesthetically pleasing for office applications.”

The HotSpot EZ Exit EM T-grid kits are available in two configurations: a 24-inch version (FHEZ10A24) with that offers 10.7W of emergency output at 1,480 lumens, and a 48-inch version (FHEZ17A48) that has 17W output in with 2,485 lumens. The EZ Exit kits feature a universal input of 120-277VAC and are designed to be installed in less than 10 minutes, either as part of new construction or a retrofit in a dry or damp setting. The EZ Exit units feature an integrated test switch and carry a five-year manufacturer’s warranty. The product is UL listed for field installations.

