hotel in guwahati

Hotel ROYALE de CASA stands with its grand Architecture which brings the presence of Royalty in British Era.

The name “CASA” itself means “Home”, so we welcome you to ROYALE de CASA with luxurious comfort in a home away from home.

Hotel is situated at a walkable distance from state capital with easy connectivity to airport, bus terminus and railway station.

As you enter ROYALE de CASA, you realize immediately that you have found the perfect haven to restore your travel weary spirit.

Our highly expertise management are committed in serving you for making your stay comfortable, enjoyable and memorable.

ROYALE de CASA is designed with luxurious rooms suited for your beautiful comfortable stay,

and careful attention is given to every detail to preserve the simple yet elegant style of luxury.

There are total of 40 fully furnished rooms at ROYALE de CASA having categories luxury, premier Junior suite,

Executive Suite, Maharaja Suite and Presidential Suite.

Every room has well tiled bathroom with hot& cold water available 24hours.

You will be delighted & surprised by whichever room you choose, for each is unique and adds

attribute to the room making it more inviting. From towels and beddings every single item is particularly

chosen for each room.