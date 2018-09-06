U.S. Online Eyewear Market is Projected to Grow Lucratively till 2025

6 September 2018

The U.S. Online Eyewear Market is expected to reach USD 505.4 million by 2025, primarily driven by increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) in the eyewear and optics market. Increasing awareness regarding eye care coupled with rising number of cases with blindness and low vision are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products such as sunglasses, spectacles, contact lenses, Rx. Sunglasses for both men and women across all the websites in the U.S. is further anticipated to fuel the market demand. Approximately, 2.9 million Americans have low vision which makes the region potential market base for new as well as existing players. Around 1.3 million Americans are blind, and this number is expected to reach around 2.1 million by 2030. Moreover, increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, Cataract and Refractive Error are projected to fuel the demand for online purchase of eyeglasses.

Additionally, busy lifestyle within working population in the U.S. prefer online shopping of accessories and other essential day to day goods. This trend is expected to drive the industry demand for online sale of sunglasses, spectacles and contact lenses over the forecast period. Continuous availability of schemes and offers on online portals to attract customers is one of the major reason for online purchase of eyewear. This trend is likely to continue and benefit the market growth by 2025.

Browse Details of Report @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/us-online-eyewear-market

The glasses segment generated highest revenue in 2017 and is estimated to do so over the forecast period on account of wide range of products offered by the manufacturers under the segment. Rising popularity of sunglasses as well as trendy eyeglasses is further driving the market in future. Eyeglasses and sunglasses manufacturers are concentrating on launching new products to the consumers which are readily available for sale on online platforms. Contact lenses are expected to show linear growth on account of perception of buying contact lenses through offline means which include retail shops after consulting ophthalmologists. Daily disposable contact lenses are expected to gain popularity on account of its less price compared to counterparts.

Additionally, services which includes complete customization of sunglasses as per requirements are gaining popularity in the U.S. For instance, Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Ray-Ban) provides completely customized sunglasses according to the requirement of the customer. Such strategies are expected to drive the online eyewear market over the future period.

The key players in the market include LensCrafters, ZENNI OPTICAL, Motion Global Limited, EYEBUYDIRECT.COM, Luxottica Group S.p.A. and many more. The online eyewear industry in the U.S. is characterized by presence of many well-established players providing online as well as offline sales of their products. The players in the market are concentrating on providing latest trends in the fashion world and somehow incorporating the design philosophy in the sunglasses models to attract potential as well as existing consumers.

Key players in the industry are offering latest models and designs of products to the consumers. For instance, Ray-Ban launched Scuderia Ferrari Collection which includes design philosophy mix and matched by Ray-Ban and Ferrari S.p.A. dedicated to the SCUDERIA FERRARI which is a Formula 1 team.

Hexa Research has segmented the U.S. online eyewear market report based on end-use:

Segmentation by end-use:

• Glasses

• Contact Lenses

Key players analyzed:

• Luxottica Group S.p.A.

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.

• ZENNI OPTICAL

• GlassesUSA.com

• Frames For America, Inc.

Browse Related Category Market Reports @ https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-category/consumer-goods-industry