Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) Market 2018 Forecast to 2023

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage refers to a kind of thermal energy storage method, which is widely used in the CSP system.

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) (also called concentrating solar power, concentrated solar thermal, and CSP) systems generate solar power by using mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area. Electricity is generated when the concentrated light is converted to heat, which drives a heat engine (usually a steam turbine) connected to an electrical power generator or powers a thermochemical reaction.

Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is in its infancy in terms of deployment compared to the other renewable power generation technologies, with 995 MW of CSP installed worldwide in 2016

The current CSP market is dominated by parabolic trough around 82.61% of installed capacity in 2016, and will increase to 2505 MW in 2022.

The cost of the CSP systems construction will decrease from 3.50 USD/W in 2016 to 2.53 USD/W in 2022, which will depend on the rate of growth in CSP deployment.

The worldwide market for Molten Salt Solar Energy Thermal Storage and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.4% over the next five years, will reach 11900 million US$ in 2023, from 3220 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BrightSource Energy;;Abengoa;;Areva;;Acciona;;ESolar;;SolarReserve;;Wilson Solarpower;;Novatec;;Shams Power;;ACWA;;SUPCON;;Thai Solar Energy;;Sunhome

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers;;Parabolic Trough Systems;;Power Tower Systems;;Dish/Engine Systems;;Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Generate Electricity;;Industrial Heating;;Other

