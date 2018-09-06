Israel Country Intelligence Market Statistics, Israel Country Intelligence Market Segmentation-Ken Research

According to the report analysis, ‘Israel: Country Intelligence Report’ telecom service revenue growth in Israel will decline from USD 4.7 billion in 2017 to USD 4.2 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 2.4%, owing to considerable depreciation of the local currency against the USD. Moreover, fixed broadband will be the largest revenue-contributing segment from 2019, with its share of total revenue to increase to 31.3% in 2022 led by a continued rise in fiber broadband services aided by fiber network expansions by operators. Whereas, industry and technology wise, the industry of telecom in Israel has been among global leaders in technology development. It is observed that during 2000s Israel was the emerging leading supplier for the global telecommunications industry and a global player in technological research. Additionally, with the more development and research in the technologies the Israel is going to dominate the huge share in the telecommunication market very soon.

Mobile data revenue will grow at a CAGR of 1.4% over 2017-2022 to reach USD 41.0billion by the end of 2022, aided by rising adoption of LTE/LTE-A services, data bundles and value-added services. Operator focus on expanding 4G network, M2M/IoT solutions and government initiative to expand fiber-optic networks will boost mobile and fixed broadband markets, respectively. With the advancement in the technology of 4G networks most of the sector of Israel has become more efficient in their working as the radio was succeeded to recover from rating problem and Israel police is also be able to communicate very easily with the other law enforcement bodies. Moreover, in the present trend field of mailing in Israel is prevailing very much and leads the effective competition in the telecommunication sector.

Significant development in the telecommunication sector of Israel will lead to huge investment and welcoming new opportunities for both such as the key players and consumers. The telecommunications regulatory environment has changed rapidly in recent trends and these changes were significantly driven by the short-term political considerations. For acquiring handsome amount of share in the market there is a need for setting clear policies and establishing regulatory stability. In addition, due to extensive usage of data communication facilities the usage of smartphones has also proliferated in Israel. Many homes, institutions and every business have a separate fax machine which is linked to electronic mail and internet.

Many systems are developed in Israel which can increase the capacity of digital satellite and fiber topic cable telecommunications links. Moreover, there are some companies which are currently taking advantage of telecommunications such as HOT Mobile, Celcom, 013 NetVision, Bezeq, Bezeq International, Israel Broadband Company (IBC), Xfone, Pelephone and others. Whereas, the Israel telecom market will be dominated by Bezeq, Cellcom and HOT Telecom. Operators will continue to focus on network investments, 4G coverage expansions, fiber deployments and offering appealing data plans and value-added services to stimulate data adoption.

However, in the recent market trend the customers are migrating to 4G services whereas 3G will be the most adopted mobile technology through 2021. With the change in the lifestyle and development in the infrastructure will lead the market growth of the telecommunication in the market of Israel. Therefore, in the forecasted period it is expected that the market of telecommunication in Israel is going to be grow in the coming years over the next few years.

