Glycobiology Market Report By Market Data Forecast 2023

Glycobiology is the research to decipher the information communicated by carbohydrate molecules: the code of carbohydrates or glycocode. Glucans or carbohydrates are one of the basic classes of macromolecules found in biological systems and consist of individual sugar units called monosaccharide linked together in multiple ways. Glycans are involved in all aspects of the biochemistry of life, so that proteins and peptides cannot be evaluated without understanding the science that deals with the study of synthesis, structural elucidation, glucans with biological molecules such as lipids and proteins

In the year 2018, Global Glycobiology Market was valued at USD 923.93 Million. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 1548.25 Million with pace of 13.2% CAGR.

Increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, huge investments from governments, increased R&D expenditure. Continuous technological advancements and rising focus of biotechnology companies and pharmaceuticals. However high costs and lack of skilled professionals are the restraining factors of the market.

Based on geography the Global Glycobiology Market primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America. The Global Glycobiology Market was dominated by North America, with the largest market share globally and was followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific is predicted to show the highest CAGR during the forecasting period.

Major companies involved in Global Glycobiology Market are Agilent Technologies (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), New England Biolabs (U.S.), ProZyme, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), and Waters Corporation (U.S.)

