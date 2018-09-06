Dental Veneers at Liverpool Smile Studio: What to Expect

Modern dentistry has evolved in recent years and cosmetic treatments are more popular than ever.

People with crooked, chipped, cracked, misaligned, misshapen or discoloured teeth should not settle for an unattractive smile. Instead, they can opt for dental veneers.

Evaluating a patient’s needs

Once a patient decides that veneers provided by Liverpool Smile Studio are the right treatment for them, a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist will need to examine their teeth and confirm whether veneers are the right treatment for them. Porcelain veneers at Liverpool Smile Studio are very thin shells, which are glued to the fronts of the teeth and can transform a person’s smile completely.

Getting ready for veneers

Once a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist decides that veneers are the right option for a patient, a small amount of enamel will be removed from each tooth to ensure that the veneers have a slightly roughened surface to securely attach to and to ensure that they lie flush with the rest of the teeth. In order to create the porcelain shells, a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist will take impressions of the teeth that have been prepared. The veneers can take from a few days to 2 weeks to make, but a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist will ensure that temporary veneers are put on the prepared teeth to protect them.

Proceeding with the treatment

Once the porcelain veneers are ready, a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist will contact the patient about the final stage of their treatment. This involves cementing the veneers onto the surface of the teeth with the help of a special adhesive. A Liverpool Smile Studio dentist will use a special light to ensure that the adhesive is properly cured and that the veneers are secured to the tooth. Excess adhesive will be removed with a special tool and the veneers polished.

Aftercare

Veneers are strong and durable but chewing on hard and sticky surfaces is not recommended. Regular visits to a Liverpool Smile Studio dentist, on the other hand, are highly recommended in order to ensure that the veneers remain looking and feeling good.