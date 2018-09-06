Best Travelling experience

My most unforgettable experience was my trip to Paris in the fall of 2013 when the elevator of my apartment konked out for 10 days and I was on the sixth floor. I was so stressed out from climbing up and down the stairs that I got shingles. Luckily, I caught it in time and the doctor gave me medicine. It was my most miserable trip to Paris; I cut my trip short and dashed home to Manila. In the end, there’s really no place like home. However, Paris still remains my favourite destination. It is my second home.

