The 9th China Prefab House, Modular Building, Mobile House and Space Fair (PMMHF 2019)

Date: May 15th-17th, 2019

Venue:Guangzhou Poly World Trade Center Expo

Address: No. 1000, Xingang Dong Road, Haizhu District, Guangzhou China

Prefab Building, Steel Structure, BIM: You Chances to Break into China

According to Forward, as China notching up efforts to promote prefab technology, by 2020, China’s prefab building market and steel structure market will respectively reach 2000 billion RMB and 300 billion RMB. Allied Market Research has also predicted that China will be the main engine for the growth of global BIM demand which will reach 11.7 billion USD by 2022.

Preview of PMMHF 2019

As one of the biggest and most professional prefabricated building exhibition in the world. every year PMMHF treats its visitors with a rich variety of prefabricated buildings, container homes, Steel & Wooden structures, mobile houses, and passive houses.With concurrent shows covering waterproofing materials, tiles, roof systems, wood products, building facade, wall panels, sauna, pool & spa, flooring materials etc, PMMHF is widely considered as one of the best one-stop purchasing platform, attracting thousands of oversea buyers.

Exhibition Scope

Prefab houses, modular buildings, manufactured home, made from shipping container, steel frame, wood and other structures;Smart Homes;Passive Houses,design & Related Accessories

precast concrete products or production equipment

Portable kitchens and sanitary facilities，Portable Toilet

Furniture for prefab house;

Machinery & equipment for prefab building;

Building materials for modular home such as door & window, ceiling and flooring, wall & roof, hose and fitting, Insulation, etc.

Intelligent System：Detailed design for PC, R & D of BIM technology, planning / design / construction / production / supervision / property management of construction, industry information, intelligent construction, etc.

Current Exhibition

The 10th China (Guangzhou) Int’l Integrated Housing Industry Expo (CIHIE 2018)

China Prefab Fair 2019–The 9th China Prefab House, Modular Building, Mobile House andSpace Fair

The 8th China (Guangzhou) International Exhibition for Steel Construction and Metal Building Materials (Steel Build 2019)

The 9th China （Guangzhou)International Roof, Facade,Waterproofing Exhibition 2019

The 9th CHINA ROOFTILE and TECHNOLOGY EXHIBITION 2019(Rooftile China 2019)

11th Guangzhou International Wooden House and Wooden Structure Fair 2019(Wooden Structure Guangzhou 2019)

