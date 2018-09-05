Kenneth Choo Launches New Book, ‘Mother Industrialist’, to Inspire Working Mothers

Kenneth Choo has announced the launch of his new book, Mother Industrialist: Perfecting the Balance of Motherhood and Business Success. The official book launch will take place on September 21st in Singapore.

As a motivational guide for aspiring mompreneurs, Mother Industrialist is an exciting read for mothers who want to pursue their dream career while raising a child.

The book contains several inspirational real-life stories for readers to gain an insight from the lives of successful working mothers- who excel in business and at home. Its premise is built around the three Ps (passion, purpose and profit), which provide a blueprint for the readers to kick-start their own successful entrepreneurial journey.

Author Kenneth Choo shares, “I believe that motherhood is the best time to start your entrepreneurial journey! Mothers make the best entrepreneurs because of their strong desire to provide and have the freedom to spend more time with their children and loved ones.”

The book launch is an opportunity for working professionals, mompreneurs, mothers, fathers, working professionals, bloggers, and sponsors to come together and celebrate the strength and grace of working mothers everywhere. National press, local bloggers, and Instagram influencers are invited to cover the event.

Book Launch details:

Date: Friday, September 21st

Venue: Dream Dance and Yoga, 29 Tai Seng Avenue #03-13 Singapore 534119

Time: 2:00 PM

Registration link: www.motherindustrialist.com/pages/book-launch

All proceeds for the first 100 books sold during the event, as well as 10% of all subsequent book sales, will go to CARE Singapore, a charity and social service organisation that specialises in youth development.

For a limited time, the author is offering a digital guide book on 5 Steps to Prepare for Running a Business after Motherhood! Interested people can download it at www.motherindustrialistbook.com.

Following the launch, copies can be purchased online from www.babyclub.com.sg/product/mother-industrialist.

About Kenneth Choo

Author Kenneth Choo is an entrepreneur and founder of KC Creative Marketing Pte. Ltd., a media marketing agency. He has a wealth of sales and marketing experience in the parenting industry. His goal is to help more mothers achieve financial freedom, so they can spend more time with their loved ones and children.

Media Contact

Name: Kenneth Choo

Phone Number: +65 9176 7914

Email Address: kenneth@kccreativem.com

Website: www.motherindustrialist.com

