BA Design: Offering Professional Brisbane Building Designer

BA Design is offering expert Building Design, Drafting Services, DA Approvals, and Building Certification in the Brisbane Area, Gold Coast and The Sunshine Coast. We help Home Owners, Builders and Property Developers design and document their projects.

Our professionals thrive ourselves on creating innovative designs that are not only appealing to the eye, but are practical and comfortable living spaces to suit the budget and requirements of our clients. We are forever keeping in touch with the changes and demands in Australian & other cultural lifestyles so that our design ideas are constantly evolving.

Design-build generates a single point of agreement between the owner and the design-build firm. The firm represents a team that’s responsible for meeting the owner’s objectives. The team approach from the start yields impressive results. We collaborate with our clients to customize each job for each individual client and to realize your vision in compliance with your budget. Our team understands the many complexities that are involved with attaining council approval, certification, and working with the numerous parties involved throughout the construction process. We are adept at streamlining these processes for your benefit and peace of mind. We are a small Building Design and Drafting firm, specializing in Residential and small-to-medium Commercial Projects.

We are proud to be a registered Building Design Practitioner with the Queensland Building and Construction Commission. We endeavor to make the building experience a positive and enjoyable experience for our clients. With expert supervision on our job sites, our clients can rest assured that the job will be completed professionally with quality & service being our ultimate priorities.

Our Services include: Concept Designs, 3D Renders, DA Approval Plans, Building Approval Plans, Onsite Design Consultations, Project Administration, Build Quotes and Design to Budget Services, Presentation/ Marketing Materials for Real Estate.

Design-build ensures that these important relationships are in place right from the start, and the team approach creates deep levels of trust and transparency. Common scenarios that cause cost overruns and delays are avoided.

Successful designs are the result of an integrated design process that addresses not only client needs and requirements, but also climate, context, and quality while complying with public health, safety, and welfare, and sustainability building requirements. Well-qualified Brisbane Building Designers understand these complexities and delivers innovative designs that satisfy the client’s programmatic needs while addressing the unique characteristics of a given site and community.