How to Boost the Production of Breast Milk

Bogor, Indonesia – 4 September 2018 – Liza Herbal International offers ASIFLO, which is a high quality all natural product, intended to improve the production of breast milk and its qualities in order to provide the baby with natural feeding along with all the necessary vitamins and nutrients for normal growth and development.

There’s no question that every mother strives to supply her baby with all the necessary things that are crucial for the baby’s health. She knows that first six months of her baby’s life can be particularly important for further development of her child along with his or her whole life. Under these circumstances breast feeding plays a crucial part, providing the growing organism with all the important nutrients. Therefore, all the modern-day mothers, who are concerned about their babies’ health, opt for breast feeding.

The problem is that there’re lots of cases, when the production of milk decreases, and what’s worse, stops at all. This is why, being confronted with the problem of decreased milk production, it’s necessary to start taking supplements that can stimulate the normal breast milk production. One of this all natural products is ASIFLO, manufactures by Liza Herbal International. This amazing product presents the best solution for all mothers, who want to increase the production of breast milk, continuing their breast feeding, and so, supplying their babies with natural nutrition that meets their needs.

Considering the qualities of ASIFLO, you can find out that this product, which is available in form of capsules, features an exceptional formula, containing such organic components as Katuk Leaf (Sauropus Androgynus Folium) and Black Cumin (Trigonella Faenum-Graceum Fructus). The extracts of these amazing herbs stimulate the alveoli to produce breast milk along with the hormone of oxytocin, regulating expenditure and drain of mother’s milk.

Due to the fact that ASIFLO is 100% organic product, it’s absolutely risk-free, while being extremely beneficial for both mother and her baby. Thus, taking regularly 2 capsules a day, every mother can prevent the problem of decreased milk production in her breast, guaranteeing normal nutrition to her baby.

About Liza Herbal International:

Liza Herbal International (LHI) is a reputed company, that operates since 2005 in Bogor, Indonesia. LHI specializes in production of herbal supplements, which are sold in form of capsules and herbal tea. All the products, offered by LHI, can be distinguished for their exceptional quality, as this company strives to provide its consumers with the most innovative products, taking advantage of the powerful qualities of the best herbs, cultivated in Indonesia.

Contact:

Company Name: Liza Herbal International

Address: Jl. Arzimar III No.45, RT.1/RW.3, Tegal Gundil, Bogor Utara, Kota Bogor, Jawa Barat 16152

Website: http://asiflo.com/