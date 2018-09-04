Healthy Smile Centre: Benefits of invisible braces in Erskineville

Everyone wants a beautiful smile but not all people are born with perfect teeth. Crooked, crowded, gapped and misaligned teeth can affect a person’s self-confidence and cause embarrassment in various social situations. Luckily, it’s never too late to do something about it. Healthy Smile Centre dentists are here to help.

[ROSEBERY, 04/09/2018] – When considering what types of braces in Erskineville to get, there are many factors to take into account. Most adults are not thrilled to have metal braces in Erskineville due to aesthetic concerns. Luckily, modern dentistry has come a long way and invisible braces in Erskineville are now readily available for adults who want to straighten their teeth inconspicuously. Invisible braces in Erskineville come in different types at Healthy Smile Centre.

Invisible braces in Erskineville at Healthy Smile Centre can be either fixed or removable. Fixed braces in Erskineville usually consist of clear or tooth-coloured brackets and wires, whereas removable braces in Erskineville consist of transparent aligners.

Invisible braces in Erskineville provided by Healthy Smile Centre are suitable for most teeth straightening problems including overcrowding, spacing issues, crossbites, underbites and overbites. They can even be used by patients who have had their teeth straightened before. Treatment time depends on the individual needs of each patient and the complexity of work to be done by Healthy Smile Centre dentists.

After examining a patient’s teeth thoroughly, a Healthy Smile Centre dentist will decide whether invisible braces in Erskineville are appropriate for them or not. When assessing a patient’s teeth for treatment with invisible braces in Erskineville, Healthy Smile Centre dentists will factor in their dental health, age and alignment of the teeth.

For instance, removable aligners require a high level of commitment since they need to be worn for at least 22 hours per day for effective treatment. While they may be ideal for professionals, they may not be the best treatment for teenagers. Fast-track fixed clear braces provided by Healthy Smile Centre, on the other hand, are only suitable for patients who wish to align their front teeth without altering their bite.

Invisible braces in Erskineville provided by Healthy Smile Centre has many benefits that a patient can discuss with their dentist.