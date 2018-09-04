Empire Business Solutions Brings New Business to Market

Empire Business Solutions, a leading independent business brokers in Los Angeles and Orange County is pleased to announce a new engagement. The company was hired to represent a unique Niche Manufacture located in Orange County, California.

Niche Manufacture of Equipment Used by Municipalities and Contractors

This company since 1993 has manufactured specialty equipment which is sold to cities/municipalities, contractors and gas companies. The company produces a variety of units in each category that is sold throughout the United States directly and through a network of dealers. Company’s advantage over competition is 1.) quality of product which last longer, 2.) Ability to customize products to customers specification, 3. Pricing about 10% less. The company has 14 employees plus owner and manufactures its products in a 14,700 sq ft facility.

80% of Revenues are through 16 dealers nationwide and more can be added

Revenue increase this year about 10%

Profits on target to increase this year due to cost cutting and other initiatives

Price Includes inventory, all equipment, and backlog.

Company has two Patents Pending

Revenue breakdown is 84% Mfg. Products, 11 % Parts, 5% Service

Manufacturing, Fabrication and Assembly in house.

Licensed Truck and Trailer Manufacture

Seller willing to stay on for up to six months under right conditions but wants to slow down eventually.

Additional information concerning this business.

Business Model:

Manufacture of vacuum excavators and valve exercisers that are sold direct and through distributors/dealers across the country.

Core Business:

Manufacture of specialty equipment, including:

(a) Vacuum units to remove water, debris, etc. accumulated in water valve box access areas of municipal water lines and, as needed on construction sites, etc.

(b) Computer controlled ‘exercising’ of underground municipal water valves (‘exercising’ refers to trial opening and closing of underground valves, under controlled torque levels, so as to not break/damage the valve) and recording data as GPS, condition of valve. Working with directional drilling contractors doing potholing and cleaning up directional drilling mud.

Asking Price $699,000

Contact Roy Moss, President of Empire Business Solutions at 714-374-6430 to discuss the process in selling or buying a business in Orange County. Empire has been in business since 2005 and is considered a leading California business broker with offices in Orange County and Los Angeles with primary emphasis on businesses in the $1.0 mil-$10.0 mil revenue range.