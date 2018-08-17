Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market is Projected to Report a CAGR of 6.6% by the End of 2019

Robust developments in ophthalmology have brought about efficient diagnostic and treatment methodologies that have rendered enhanced patient satisfaction. As a consequence of the technological advances, the ophthalmology and surgical devices market has registered impressive growth around the world. Additionally, increasing demand for novel diagnostics and efficient treatment methodologies has also contributed to the developing global ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices market. The global healthcare industry has been witnessing strong growth trends since the last decade. This in turn has spurred the development of ophthalmology, which is an integral sector of the healthcare industry. Studying the scope for growth of the ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices market, Transparency Market Research has published a report, titled “Ophthalmology Diagnostics and Surgical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 – 2019”.As per the findings of the report, the global ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices market, which stood at US$26012.6 million in 2012, is likely to expand at a positive 6.6% CAGR to reach US$40381.6 million by the end of 2019.

As a result of the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures and discovery of advanced diagnostic methodologies, the market for ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices will gain considerable momentum. Improved techniques of cataract surgery, introduction of retinal implants and advanced diagnostic platforms constitute the most significant breakthroughs that are expected to accelerate the ophthalmology diagnostics market.

The report evaluates the global surgical devices and ophthalmology diagnostics market in terms of available product types, key applications, and geography. In terms of product type, the global ophthalmology diagnostics market is segmented into autorefractometers, slit lamps, fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, pachymeters, perimeters, tonometers, keratometers, ophthalmoscopes, corneal topographers, gonioscopes, specular microscopes, echography systems, and fluorescein angiography. The global market for surgical devices, on the other hand, is classified into four major categories comprising glaucoma, vitreoretinal surgery devices, cataract, and refractive.

The report identifies Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World as the key geographic segments comprised within the global surgical devices and ophthalmology diagnostics market. Europe and North America dominate the global ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices market and their cumulative market share accounts to 55%.

North America and Europe have achieved great advances in the healthcare sector. These regions exhibit an impressive pool of ophthalmology professionals, favorable healthcare policies, and high level of technological sophistication. Growing awareness among patients, along with the aforementioned factors, drives the surgical devices and ophthalmology diagnostic market in North America and Europe. However, owing to increasing awareness about ophthalmology diagnosis and other health-related factors among patients, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a rise in the ophthalmology diagnostics and surgical devices market in the region at the highest rate of all regional segments.

