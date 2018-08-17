Nonwoven Materials and Products Market Report 2019 | Analysis Forecast

Nonwoven materials are the fabrics made of parallel laid, cross laid or randomly laid webs bonded with application of adhesives or thermoplastics fibers under the application of pressure and heat. Nonwoven materials exhibit properties such as liquid repellence, absorbency, resilience, softness, stretch, strength, flame retardancy, thermal insulation, cushioning, filtration and acoustic insulation. Due to all these properties, nonwoven materials and products are widely used in various industries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. The major product segments of nonwoven materials and products include polypropylene, polyester and nylon. Nonwoven materials and products are used in distinct applications in a diverse range of industries such as medical, healthcare, textiles, construction, agriculture, automobile, paper and packaging. The revenue generated by the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific was USD 10,867.5 million in 2012 and is anticipated to reach USD 18,166.8 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2013 to 2019. The revenue generated by the nonwoven materials and products market in the Middle East was USD 1,416.8 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 2,462.1 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2013 to 2019.

Request Sample @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2475

Polypropylene nonwoven fabric accounted for the largest share of the nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific in 2012, followed by polyester and nylon nonwoven fabrics. The polypropylene segment of nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific has generated revenue of USD 6,089.1 million in 2012. Though polypropylene is the largest product segment of nonwoven materials and products, the other segment that includes cellulosics, bio-component fibers and nano-fibers, is the most attractive market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions.

Durable applications segment was the largest market segment of nonwoven materials and products in Asia Pacific in 2012, which generated revenue of USD 6,705.3 million in 2012 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2013 to 2019. This segment dominated the nonwoven materials and products consumption in Asia Pacific in 2012 and the growing demand for durable nonwovens in industries such as automobiles, construction and agriculture is driving the nonwoven materials and products market in this region.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2475

The nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East is segmented on the basis of countries. China represents the largest and the most lucrative market for the nonwoven materials and products industry in Asia Pacific. In the Middle East region, countries such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia dominated the nonwoven materials and products market in 2012. In the recent years, nonwoven materials and products market in Asia Pacific was driven by strong demand from the medical, construction and agriculture industries in developing countries such as China and India. Due to the saturation in the Europe and North America, Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions are predicted to be the most attractive markets for nonwoven materials and products in the coming years.

Request for Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2475

Freudenberg SE, Ahlstrom Incorporated, Du Pont, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Polymer Group Incorporated, The Procter and Gamble Company, ExxonMobil Chemical Limited, The Dow Chemical Company, Advanced Fabrics (SAAF), Toray Industries, Unicharm Corporation, SCA Hygiene Products SE, Kao Corporation and Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) are some of the major producers of nonwoven materials and products.