ANYGEN CO., LTD. Is one of the leading in peptide bio-materials and new drugs in Korea

ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first bio-venture company in Gwangju and Jeonnam province. It has developed peptide biomaterial process and quality management technology that was developed independently since its establishment in 2000. Based on this, we have localized peptide biomaterials, which had previously relied on imports, and are making efforts to advance into the global market based on superior quality and price competitiveness. In 2016, it was listed on the KOSDAQ based on its proprietary peptide biomaterials and new drug development technology.

A few company have monopoly on peptide drug materials market all over the world. ANYGEN CO., LTD. is the first GMP certified company in domestic, we commercialize peptide drug materials at a reasonable price. We expect to contribute to the advancement of national medical industry and national health care.

In addition, ANYGEN CO., LTD. has supplied custom peptide products in local and international pharmaceutical companies apart from competitors, we contribute to the revitalization of developing a new medicine. Ultimately it is lead to improvements and increase in sales.

To thrive as a successful bio-company with active R&D investment and globalization strategies based on a stable cash-flow of peptide APIs manufacturing, every member of ANYGEN CO., LTD. will strive for the best.

Thank you for your continued support and we hope that you will continue to see our development in the global market.

Generic Peptides

Leuprorelin Acetate, DMF

Cat -KTA-35

Introduction

Sequence- Pyr-His-Trp-Ser-Tyr-D-Leu-Leu-Arg-Pro-NHEt acetate salt

MW- 1209.42

Reference

Goserelin Acetate

Cat -KTA-32

Introduction

Goserellin Acetate is a potent LHRH agonist. After a transient increase, continuous administration results in downregulation of LH and FSH levels followed by a suppression of ovarian and testicular steroid biosynthesis.

Sequence

Pyr-His-Trp-Ser-Tyr-D-Ser(tBu)-Leu-Arg-Pro-Azagly-NH2 Acetate salt

MW

1269.43

Reference

Fields of application

• Advanced hormone-dependent prostate cancer

• Advanced hormone-dependent Breast cancer

• Endometriosis

• Uterine myoma

• Use in reproductive medicine

Synonyms

• (D-Ser(tBu)6,Azagly10)-LHRH

