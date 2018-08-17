AMBEROS Launched Exclusive Collection of Round Beads Baby Teething Necklaces and Bracelets

Palanga, Lithuania, Aug 17, 2018 – AMBEROS presents a new exclusive collection of baby teething necklaces and bracelets made of round beads. These necklaces and bracelets are made of 100% natural Baltic amber founded in Baltic region.

Known for pure, brilliant and exquisite wearable Baltic amber jewelry, AMBEROS latest collection excites the senses and drips with sumptuousness. “We are so excited to launch the new limited collection. I enjoyed merging round amber beads in baby teething necklaces and bracelets. Each piece is one-of-a-kind and wonderfully beautiful” says the designer. Their Luxury designs are filled with precious gemstones like Baltic amber which was appreciated for its color and natural beauty since Neolithic times.

All the Baltic Amber necklaces at AMBEROS are smoothened and polished before they are formed in beautiful amber teething necklaces and bracelets. In spite of the fact that the creation has been consistently developing in the previous years, they are as yet dealing with generally the amber manually. This way, they maintain the highest quality and the true essence of amber that reaches you and your loved ones unspoiled. They are also certified by Lithuania National Lab as it is a reliable Baltic amber manufacturer. In addition, they also provide a small Certificate of Authenticity with each ordered item.

AMBEROS guarantees that the bracelets and necklaces comply with all the safety requirements. To fully ensure you are receiving the authentic product, we also recommend choosing the necklace or bracelet of the right size. As the necklace and bracelet of your baby should be long enough to stay comfortable and for a long time.

Visit their website for detailed information about the limited collection round bead of amber teething necklaces and bracelets. For details, you can browse the online store at- https://amberosbabies.com/ or call at 0037068897759!

About the Company:

AMBEROS manufactures necklaces and bracelets made from 100% natural Baltic amber founded in Baltic region. Every single raw amber bead is tested to make sure it contains the highest amount of amber acid which helps to reduce teething pain.

